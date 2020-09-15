International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship
Championship Championship

2020 Football for Friendship

News

News

Latest news about the Football for Friendship programme
About F4F

About F4F

History of the programme
INTERNATIONAL TEAMS OF FRIENDSHIP

INTERNATIONAL TEAMS OF FRIENDSHIP

Community of talent and skills
COMMENTATORS CONTEST

COMMENTATORS CONTEST

15 September 2020 - 15 November 2020
SYMBOLS, TROPHIES AND EVENTS

SYMBOLS, TROPHIES AND EVENTS

The core of the programme
F4F MEDIA CENTER

F4F MEDIA CENTER

Photo and video material for media use
Twitter

Twitter

Help spread a word about F4F worldwide
Facebook

Facebook

Join us and find new friends all around the world
YOUTUBE

YOUTUBE

Unforgettable moments of F4F
Instagram

Instagram

Share your F4F experience with us!